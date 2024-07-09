Impel Acquires Outsell

Impel, a provider of customer lifecycle management solutions for the automotive industry, has acquired Outsell, a customer engagement platform provider, for more than $100 million in cash and Impel equity.

The acquisition helps Impel create an end-to-end artificial intelligence-powered sales and marketing automation platform and creates a combined company serving more than 8,000 dealers in more than 50 countries.

Powered by first-party data, machine learning technology, and predictive AI models, Outsell's customer engagement platform leverages millions of data points and real-time customer behavioral cues to automate and optimize customer outreach at scale. In the past 12 months, the company has delivered more than 500 million messages via text, email, direct mail, and social media to 61 million consumers.