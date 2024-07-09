Data Axle Launches AI-Driven Data, Intelligence, and Omnichannel Marketing Solutions

Data Axle, a provider of data, data-driven marketing, and real-time intelligence solutions, is adding generative artificial intelligence to its AI-ready data, multi-touch attribution, advanced predictive modeling, and natural language processing capabilities.

Data Axle's proprietary business and consumer data includes more than 90 million businesses and 300 million consumers with more than 700 attributes.

In addition to custom genAI applications, Data Axle is partnering with Amazon Web Services, Intelafy, and MoveFlux, using their technologies to further amplify omnichannel attribution.

"Many marketers are interested in introducing AI into their work processes, but they lack the data, tools, budget, and guidance to do so confidently with a proper plan in place," said Andrew Frawley, Data Axle's CEO, in a statement. "We are bringing AI to our clients so they can test, evaluate, and use AI strategically in a safe environment while ensuring their intellectual property is protected and the integrity of the brand is maintained."

Data Axle's GenAI Suite includes the following:

AI-Powered Data Enhancement and Hygiene -- With its proprietary business and consumer data, Data Axle is identifying new connections and patterns previously unavailable and expanding standard attributes to boost campaign effectiveness and ROI.

Models (LLMs, ELMs, Diffusion) -- Large language models (LLMs) and experience language models (ELMs) will increase brand safety and privacy while protecting intellectual property ownership. Diffusion models are also used to generate data that mirrors the data on which they are trained.

Advanced Audience Targeting -- More than 2,000 AI-generated audiences are available for digital and offline use. AI interprets thousands of bits of data discerning behavioral, attitudinal, and purchase patterns, focusing on purchase motivation and intent.

Creative -- Leveraging human talent and AI personalized content, imagery, and video are created at scale and on brand. With custom models, audience segmentation and performance is trained using brand documentation, performance data, and audience data.

Attribution vs. Testing -- Using multitouch fractional attribution to track audience interactions, marketers gain insights into which channels or campaigns are driving conversions. Testing uses scalable variants that offer insights into what is and isn't working to further guide and refine content.

Intellectual Property Protection -- Data Axle helps clients navigate the protection of proprietary or confidential information and intellectual property that can be lost with the unregulated use of GenAI.