Typeform Launches Typeform for Growth

Typeform, providers of a form builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced Typeform for Growth to help businesses capture, qualify, and convert leads and streamline customer acquisition, collect zero-party customer data, automatically enrich responses, and harness artificial intelligence to automate marketing workflows.

"For over a decade, Typeform has continuously redefined online engagement," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "With the launch of Typeform for Growth, we're once again leading the charge, empowering businesses to interact with audiences in more dynamic and personalized ways. This new suite of capabilities consolidates multiple tools into one seamless solution, making it easier than ever to understand, engage, and convert customers."

With this new Typeform for Growth suite, companies can do the following: