Typeform Launches Typeform for Growth
Typeform, providers of a form builder and conversational data collection platform, today announced Typeform for Growth to help businesses capture, qualify, and convert leads and streamline customer acquisition, collect zero-party customer data, automatically enrich responses, and harness artificial intelligence to automate marketing workflows.
"For over a decade, Typeform has continuously redefined online engagement," said Aleks Bass, chief product officer of Typeform, in a statement. "With the launch of Typeform for Growth, we're once again leading the charge, empowering businesses to interact with audiences in more dynamic and personalized ways. This new suite of capabilities consolidates multiple tools into one seamless solution, making it easier than ever to understand, engage, and convert customers."
With this new Typeform for Growth suite, companies can do the following:
- Capture more leads with on-brand, hyper-personalized forms that include a mix of text, audio, images, and video.
- Enrich data directly in Typeform to better understand customers and streamline customer acquisition workflows.
- Protect the integrity and quality of data with reCAPTCHA and advanced spam-blocking.
- Create touchpoints for all leads and use automation to connect with high-value leads.
- Automate scoring, routing, and emailing to prioritize and connect with promising opportunities.
- Uncover key data insights by using AI to analyze large volumes of data and query data with natural language.