Benchmark Email Integrates with Canva

Benchmark Email, a sales and marketing software provider, has integrated with Canva, the all-in-one visual communication platform.

With the new integration, users can design emails and images with Canva and easily send them from Benchmark's award-winning email platform in just a few clicks.

"Canva's ability to make beautiful designs attainable for anyone aligns perfectly with our vision of simplifying email marketing for users of all skill levels," said Jonathan Herrick, CEO of Benchmark Email, in a statement. "We have no doubt the integration will help email marketers create more engaging, impressive emails that land in the inbox."

"We're thrilled to be working with Benchmark Email to make it easier than ever to craft, design and distribute emails at scale. This integration makes it seamless to use Canva designs to craft more engaging email content that helps people achieve their goals," said Warren Chen, head of ecosystem partnerships at Canva, in a statement.