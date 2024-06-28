Advisor360° Integrates with FMG

Advisor360°, a provider of software for wealth management firms, has integrated with FMG's all-in-one marketing technology solution for wealth advisors.

In addition to including FMG's website package on its platform through single-sign-on , the integration involves FMG's technology with its workflow engine, document vault for books and records storage, and entitlements functionality to help the home office better manage advisors' marketing efforts.

FMG features compliance and publishing tools that enable wealth management firms to review, accept, or reject changes to advisor websites and provide syndicated content to share with clients and prospects. With the Advisor360° integration, site updates and records of content changes are automatically saved.