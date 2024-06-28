Advisor360° Integrates with FMG
Advisor360°, a provider of software for wealth management firms, has integrated with FMG's all-in-one marketing technology solution for wealth advisors.
In addition to including FMG's website package on its platform through single-sign-on , the integration involves FMG's technology with its workflow engine, document vault for books and records storage, and entitlements functionality to help the home office better manage advisors' marketing efforts.
FMG features compliance and publishing tools that enable wealth management firms to review, accept, or reject changes to advisor websites and provide syndicated content to share with clients and prospects. With the Advisor360° integration, site updates and records of content changes are automatically saved.
"FMG's comprehensive marketing suite transforms how advisors communicate with clients and prospects, offering a single, centralized hub for engagement," said Mat Mathews, chief product and engineering officer of Advisor360°, in a statement. "At the same time, the integration streamlines the compliance workflow, giving firms easier oversight of advisor marketing outreach."
"Together, Advisor360° and FMG offer an end-to-end client relationship solution that delights clients along their entire financial journey," said Susan Theder, FMG's chief marketing and experience officer, in a statement. "We make it easy for advisors to market themselves authentically and effectively across every channel so they can build their business and spend more time going deeper on existing client relationships."