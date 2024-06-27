Bloomreach Adds Premium Loomi AI Features
Bloomreach, providers of a platform for e-commerce personalization, has added seven premium features to Loomi AI, including marketing automation and earch and merchandising, to help companies customize, optimize, and automate personalization across the customer journey.
"Bloomreach is putting revolutionary AI in the hands of ecommerce teams with these latest releases," said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "Our Loomi AI has consistently led the market in its ability to serve the unique needs of commerce. Today, we take another step forward, introducing premium features that cater to the specific workflows of marketers and merchandisers and empower teams in their pursuit of limitless growth. This is AI that makes the practice of personalization possible for business users and profitable for businesses."
The new features with Loomi AI include the following:
- AutoSegments, which transforms campaign personalization and uncovers new revenue opportunities by automatically identifying high-value customer segments and showing marketers where to personalize campaigns for maximum impact.
- Loomi Analytics Assistant, with ;a conversational interface to help marketers analyze customer metrics, tap into real-time insights, and generate reports.
- Weblayer Variant Generator for personalized onsite banners. By allowing marketers to test different copy, such as offer amounts or urgency language.
- Loomi Search+, which combines Loomi AI and Vertex AI from Google Cloud to deliver results for longer or more niche search queries. Loomi Search+ integrates semantic and vector search technologies. Its broad recall set can understand long-tail queries using large language model-powered vectors layered on top of Loomi AI's semantic intelligence.
- AI Studio, which empowers merchandisers to customize and refine Bloomreach search ranking algorithms or even incorporate their own models.
- Visual Search, to connect customers with the right products, allowing shoppers to upload images instead of typing queries into a search bar. Loomi AI Visual Search can also deliver visually similar products.
- Loomi Search in 33 languages.