Bloomreach Adds Premium Loomi AI Features

Bloomreach, providers of a platform for e-commerce personalization, has added seven premium features to Loomi AI, including marketing automation and earch and merchandising, to help companies customize, optimize, and automate personalization across the customer journey.

"Bloomreach is putting revolutionary AI in the hands of ecommerce teams with these latest releases," said Anirban Bardalaye, chief product officer of Bloomreach, in a statement. "Our Loomi AI has consistently led the market in its ability to serve the unique needs of commerce. Today, we take another step forward, introducing premium features that cater to the specific workflows of marketers and merchandisers and empower teams in their pursuit of limitless growth. This is AI that makes the practice of personalization possible for business users and profitable for businesses."

The new features with Loomi AI include the following: