Ordergroove Launches Rotating Clubs

Ordergroove today launched Rotating Clubs, which turns product discovery into recurring revenue, unlocking new growth opportunities and providing actionable insights within a unified subscription platform.

Ordergroove's Rotating Clubs offers item-level data and detailed visibility into each club shipment and trends in club performance.

"Rotating Clubs creates an opportunity for brands to introduce a new subscription model for shoppers, optimizing product selection and curation while keeping customers delighted and engaged," said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove, in a statement. "With Rotating Clubs, Ordergroove is advancing our mission of putting relationships at the center of commerce to help brands thrive while also simplifying complex tech stacks, shortening development time, and creating impactful shopping experiences."