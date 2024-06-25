Stirista Launches CPM Optimization Feature

Stirista, a marketing solutions provider, today launched its artificial intelligence-powered CPM Optimization feature directly embedded in its media buying platform.

Stirista's CPM Optimizer feature helps marketers deliver campaigns in full with connected TV inventory while significantly reducing their CPMs. The AI-based optimizer enables customers to buy impressions at a lower cost while bidding high enough to purchase the impression.

Built into Stirista's DSP suite of AI functionality, including advanced audience analysis and high-propensity segment modeling, Stirista's AI CPM Optimizer leverages the advanced machine learning capabilities of its Google Cloud partners.