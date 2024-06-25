Veritonic Enhances Brand Lift Solution with Actionable Benchmarks
Veritonic, an audio analytics and research platform provider, has added benchmarks within its Brand Lift measurement solution to provide a comprehensive view of campaign performance across an array of measurement categories, including awareness, favorability, and intent, and comparing the lift performance of a specific campaign with that of other brands.
"At Veritonic, our dedication lies in furnishing our clients with unparalleled access to comprehensive, full-funnel data, empowering them to win in audio," said Scott Simonelli, CEO and founder of Veritonic, in a statement. "Our latest benchmarking advancements not only offer our clients a contextual grasp of campaign efficiency, but also serve as a compass for future campaign optimizations which pave the way for more impactful audio advertisement efforts and a higher ROI."