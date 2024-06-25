Aprimo Acquires Personify XP

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) and content solutions, has acquired Personify XP, a ;content personalization and real-time analytics platform provider, for an undisclosed amount. The addition of Personify XP empowers companies to leverage visitor insights and brand-approved assets directly from the DAM.

Aprimo will leverage Personify for the following:

Content personalization: Real-time creation and delivery of images and variants based on modular assets in the DAM system, consumer behavioral data, and generative artificial intelligence asset creation.

Insights-driven content strategy: Formulate and optimize brand content development strategy based on performance insights.

Personalized content discovery: Recommend assets based on content personalization and customer engagement data.