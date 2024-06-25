-->
  • June 25, 2024

Aprimo Acquires Personify XP

Aprimo, a provider of digital asset management (DAM) and content solutions, has acquired Personify XP, a ;content personalization and real-time analytics platform provider, for an undisclosed amount. The addition of Personify XP empowers companies to leverage visitor insights and brand-approved assets directly from the DAM.

Aprimo will leverage Personify for the following:

  • Content personalization: Real-time creation and delivery of images and variants based on modular assets in the DAM system, consumer behavioral data, and generative artificial intelligence asset creation.
  • Insights-driven content strategy: Formulate and optimize brand content development strategy based on performance insights.
  • Personalized content discovery: Recommend assets based on content personalization and customer engagement data.

"Our leadership in DAM has always been based on a spirit of innovation," said Erik Huddleston, CEO of Aprimo, in a statement. "We are now redefining the relationship between content operations, AI, and omnichannel personalization. With Personify XP, we're creating a differentiated content operations and personalization company."

"Our immediate focus is combining Aprimo's market-leading content operations platform with Personify's content decisioning technology to create personalized experiences in real time," said Ben Mercer, CEO of Personify XP, in a statement. "We're excited to join forces to help content operations drive customer engagement and conversion."

