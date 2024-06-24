-->
  • June 24, 2024

Synthesia Adds an AI Video Communications Platform

Synthesia, a generative artificial intelligence video company, is introducing a video communications platform with the video production and distribution infrastructure.

Synthesia's new platform includes the following products and features:

  • Personal Avatars that can be created using webcams or phone cameras in less than five minutes:
  • A new generation of full-body, fully-controllable AI avatars.
  • A tool called AI Video Assistant, which converts an entire knowledge base of text resources (PDFs, Word documents, etc.) into a library of video summaries created with brand elements such as custom fonts, colors, or logos.
  • AI Screen Recorder, to turn screen recordings into video presentations powered by AI avatars.
  • A video player that can offer personalized and real-time, interactive experiences, including the ability to automatically watch videos in preferred languages.

CRM Covers
Free
for qualified subscribers
Subscribe Now Current Issue Past Issues
Best Practices Series
CRM Web Events
Reports & Research