Synthesia Adds an AI Video Communications Platform
Synthesia, a generative artificial intelligence video company, is introducing a video communications platform with the video production and distribution infrastructure.
Synthesia's new platform includes the following products and features:
- Personal Avatars that can be created using webcams or phone cameras in less than five minutes:
- A new generation of full-body, fully-controllable AI avatars.
- A tool called AI Video Assistant, which converts an entire knowledge base of text resources (PDFs, Word documents, etc.) into a library of video summaries created with brand elements such as custom fonts, colors, or logos.
- AI Screen Recorder, to turn screen recordings into video presentations powered by AI avatars.
- A video player that can offer personalized and real-time, interactive experiences, including the ability to automatically watch videos in preferred languages.