Mavenoid Adds Generative Answers and Vision Assist

Mavenoid, a provider of product support platforms, today launched Generative Answers and Vision Assist, two artificial intelligence solutions for automated customer support.

Mavenoid's proprietary AI is trained to understand the complexities of product and device support. It understands customer intent, parses documentation, and then produces a tailored support experience. Customers also use Mavenoid for pre-sale and post-sale help, like finding the right product and registering warranties.

Generative Answers allows customers to immediately start troubleshooting. After typing their questions into the search bar, Mavenoid's AI instantly scans companies' product knowledge and shares only the most relevant information. For more complex troubleshooting, companies can use both Generative Answers and step-by-step guides written by humans.

Mavenoid Vision Assist allows users to pre-fill product information by scanning their products' labels with their phones.