Zeta Global Expands Functionality Leveraging Amazon Bedrock

Zeta Global has added generative artificial intelligence functionality within its Zeta Marketing Platform (ZMP) using Amazon Bedrock, a fully managed service to build and scale generative AI applications with foundation models from Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The introduction of these features is coupled with Zeta's Creative AI Agents, which automate omnichannel content production. Zeta Creative AI Agents can combine insight and image generation within the Zeta Opportunity Engine (ZOE) to provide better outputs within the Zeta Marketing Platform.

Zeta's newest solution combines onboarding, analysis, image generation, optimization, and customer agent workflows to enable marketers to discover and curate audiences. This also allows for next-generation marketer-created workflows that integrate AI-powered agents and AI.

Zeta's work with AWS began with the ZOE, which Zeta launched in 2023. Now, customer insights are further amplified with a Multi-Model Agent Building Framework using Amazon Bedrock, which allows Zeta to leverage Stable Diffusion XL through Amazon Bedrock's Titan Image Generator model, and Anthropic Claude 3 integration, which provides the agents with safe, accurate, and secure responses.