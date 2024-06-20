Spring Labs Introduces Raia, an AI Copilot for Fintechs
Spring Labs, a technology provider for the financial services industry, today introduced Raia, an artificial intelligence copilot.
Raia's conversational intelligence capabilities go far beyond chatbots and simple process automation and can automatically detect topics, analyze sentiment, triage issues, and more. The tool automatically converts web or mobile application workflows into conversational workflows. Customers will be able to chat with Raia to do things like changing account details or payment dates, resetting passwords, or asking for bill clarifications.
Raia natively integrates with many CRM, CMS, LOS, and LMS platforms, and more and harnesses customer data from across the enterprise.
"The use of an AI copilot in the fintech sector is relatively untapped," said John Sun, CEO and founder of Spring Labs, in a statement. "Raia powers up fintechs by offering a much richer experience than traditional chatbots while unleashing the power of AI on the tools your teams and customers use the most. With Raia, customers can solve their own problems, resulting in an expected 25 percent fewer call center contacts. Moreover, compliance teams can spend up to an estimated 55 percent more time solving customer complaints by using Raia to instantly understand and triage accurately."