Spring Labs Introduces Raia, an AI Copilot for Fintechs

Spring Labs, a technology provider for the financial services industry, today introduced Raia, an artificial intelligence copilot.

Raia's conversational intelligence capabilities go far beyond chatbots and simple process automation and can automatically detect topics, analyze sentiment, triage issues, and more. The tool automatically converts web or mobile application workflows into conversational workflows. Customers will be able to chat with Raia to do things like changing account details or payment dates, resetting passwords, or asking for bill clarifications.

Raia natively integrates with many CRM, CMS, LOS, and LMS platforms, and more and harnesses customer data from across the enterprise.