Infobip Supports Rich Communication Services (RCS) Messaging Format

Communications platform provide Infobip is the first to offer A2P-RCS Messaging for North America through a new application programming interface (API), giving mobile network operators access to the necessary software to allow businesses to reach customers through highly conversational interactions.

As RCS use continues to grow worldwide, North American businesses can now create customer experiences that SMS and MMS formats do not offer, enhancing engagement and driving conversions. Infobip's API empowers businesses to reach customers in new ways using branded multimedia messages that can include powerful visuals and personalization. This API allows for integration with other cloud solutions.

"We expect RCS use to grow exponentially worldwide, and we are proud to be the first platform in North America to power an A2P solution that will allow our customers to give richer communication that consumers demand from the brands they interact with," said Ethan Gustav, group president for North America at Infobip, in a statement.

Infobip's platform allows customers to easily integrate RCS and test the platform. Options include the Infobip RCS portal and editor to send messages through a user interface without integration. Additionally, Infobip customers can upgrade SMS and MMS messages to RCS using existing API integrations. Infobip's platform converts rich messaging channels into RCS.

A full suite of RCS capabilities is already available to customers using the stand-alone RCS API and Messages API.