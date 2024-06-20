Bloomreach Integrates with Hospitality Software and Marketing Channels

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has integrated several hospitality software systems, such as those that manage bookings and reservations, into campaigns built in the Bloomreach Engagement omnichannel marketing automation platform. With these integrations, marketers can enrich customer profiles with a more complete view of the guest experience to personalize the customer experience with tailored content and campaigns.

Bloomreach is offering seamless connections with a number of hospitality technologies, such as Opera Cloud, MEWS, and ResDiary, that capture guest insights.

Powered by Bloomreach's Loomi AI, these integrations allow marketers to uplevel campaigns with advanced personalization. With an automated flow of data creating a centralized, single view of the customer, Loomi AI enables real-time personalization of the guest experience across marketing channels. From email to SMS, marketers can tailor content and campaigns with insights like room preferences or dining favorites.