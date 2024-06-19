Infogain Partners with Gradial
Infogain, a digital platform engineering company, and Gradial, providers of a generative artificial intelligence platform for streamlining and executing complex content supply chain tasks, have partnered to transform marketing content operations for larger companies.
The partnership will integrate Infogain's strategy and transformation expertise with Gradial's AI-powered automation, enabling large enterprises with multiple digital channels to unify and automate their marketing content operations.
Gradial automates content tasks, such as tagging, authoring, editing, and publishing, which account for up to 70 percent of content operations. It integrates with tools like Adobe Experience Manager, Smartsheet, Figma, WordPress, Contentful, and Teams.
"Our partnership with Gradial is a significant step forward in Infogain's commitment to driving digital transformation for our customers. Many AI tools focus on content creation but overlook the execution of crucial content tasks. By integrating Gradial's AI capabilities, we are not only enhancing our creative strategy but also revolutionizing the way companies manage their marketing content operations by automating repetitive tasks," said Dinesh Venugopal, CEO of Infogain, in a statement.
"Gradial is excited to grow its partnership ecosystem by adding Infogain to it. Our platform drives real business impact by increasing output, providing valuable insights, and accelerating time to market," said Anup Chamrajnagar, co-founder and chief commercial officer of Gradial, in a statement. "By leveraging large language models for the execution of tasks such as tagging, authoring, editing, and publishing, companies can make informed decisions and quickly adapt to market demands, leading to tangible top-line results and accelerated growth."