Infogain Partners with Gradial

Infogain, a digital platform engineering company, and Gradial, providers of a generative artificial intelligence platform for streamlining and executing complex content supply chain tasks, have partnered to transform marketing content operations for larger companies.

The partnership will integrate Infogain's strategy and transformation expertise with Gradial's AI-powered automation, enabling large enterprises with multiple digital channels to unify and automate their marketing content operations.

Gradial automates content tasks, such as tagging, authoring, editing, and publishing, which account for up to 70 percent of content operations. It integrates with tools like Adobe Experience Manager, Smartsheet, Figma, WordPress, Contentful, and Teams.