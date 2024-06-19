Amperity Adds Media Measurement Tools

Amperity, a customer data platform (CDP) provider, has expanded its paid media capabilities to help companies regularly measure the total impact of their digital advertising campaigns across online and offline sales.

Amperity's media measurement tools integrate with conversion application programming interfaces for ad platforms like The Trade Desk, Meta, and TikTok. It also enables direct audience activation through Amperity's native UID 2.0 integration. This powers iclosed-loop measurement of customers in the UID 2.0 network at a one-to-one leve.l

Some of the benefits these new tools provide include the following:

Offline Conversion APIs to understand the in-store revenue digital ads drove by connecting offline transaction data to ad platforms in real time.

Segment Comparison Dashboard to compare audience segments and understand key differences in value and behavior.

Ad Performance Dashboard to visualize end-to-end media performance across platforms in a single view to identify the highest revenue-driving opportunities.

Native UID 2.0 Integration that connects first-party data to privacy-safe universal identifiers to track advertising touchpoints across the open internet.