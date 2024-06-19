Bloomreach Partners with SCAYLE

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, is partnering with SCAYLE, another e-commerce platform provider, to drive more omnichannel customer journeys.

The Bloomreach and SCAYLE collaboration will help users build on SCAYLE's commerce platform and create personalized experiences at every touchpoint of the customer journey with real-time data and artificial intelligence.

For businesses built on the SCAYLE platform, the integration with Bloomreach will empower them to connect with customers using a composable and headless commerce solution. Fueled by Loomi, Bloomreach's AI built for commerce, companies will be able to scale personalization efforts.