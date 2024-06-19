Bloomreach Partners with SCAYLE
Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, is partnering with SCAYLE, another e-commerce platform provider, to drive more omnichannel customer journeys.
The Bloomreach and SCAYLE collaboration will help users build on SCAYLE's commerce platform and create personalized experiences at every touchpoint of the customer journey with real-time data and artificial intelligence.
For businesses built on the SCAYLE platform, the integration with Bloomreach will empower them to connect with customers using a composable and headless commerce solution. Fueled by Loomi, Bloomreach's AI built for commerce, companies will be able to scale personalization efforts.
"We are very excited to partner with Bloomreach. Their personalization, marketing automation, and discovery products complement SCAYLE's focus on providing great customer experiences at ease," said Steven Fockema Andreae, head of partnerships at SCAYLE, in a statement. "We're looking forward to working with one of the top vendors in the field to create meaningful experiences across channels that drive growth and differentiation."
"Enabling retailers and brands to deliver exceptional personalization and commerce experiences has always been our goal at Bloomreach," said Florian Lillig, vice president of sales for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland at Bloomreach, in a statement. "I am excited for our teams to partner with such an innovative partner like SCAYLE and look forward to all that we will accomplish in this next chapter."