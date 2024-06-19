AI Supercharges Latest Version of Tridion Docs

RWS, a provider of language, content, and intellectual property solutions, has added generative artificial intelligence-powered capabilities in the latest version of Tridion Docs (15.1) to help companies deliver highly reliable information to users.

One of the key features within Tridion Docs Genius is a new AI-driven knowledge portal, which helps users find the information they need. It presents contextual information associated with a query. A new way of dynamically displaying results, called Hexahops, displays suggested responses and resources around a central topic in a honeycomb format.

A new Trustable Chat feature is also included within Tridion Docs Genius. The chat gives clear, reliable answers to questions, with direct links to the source materials and follow-up actions based on the conversation topic. All information and responses displayed in the chat function are based on the underlying Tridion Docs contentand the uses of retrieval augmented generation (RAG).

Content creation has also been enhanced in Tridion Docs Draft Space with the introduction of Draft Companion, underpinned by generative AI to act as a second pair of eyes for the author by spotting and fixing grammar and spelling issues, rephrasing sentences and phrases, summarizing text, and more.