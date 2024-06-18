Signicat Adds Facial Authentication to MobileID

Signicat, a provider of digital identity and identity fraud prevention solutions, has added Face Authentication to its MobileID product for secure user authentication via mobile apps.

"According to our research, 68 percent of fraud decision-makers in the financial sector believe identity fraud is a bigger threat than three years ago. Signica's Face Authentication brings advanced security capabilities to MobileID, ensuring that both businesses and their customers are protected against fraudulent activities. This feature is an additional mechanism to mitigate fraud in our already very secure, reliable, and user-friendly product," said Pinar Alpay, chief product and marketing officer of Signicat, in a statement.

Based on machine learning technologies, the Face Authentication feature performs a 3D liveness check and 3D face matching for each authentication attempt. The 3D liveness check verifies that a real person is present during the authentication process, stopping fraudsters' attempts to use photos, deepfake videos, or other spoofing methods. Simultaneously, the 3D Face Matching process compares a 3D FaceMap collected during authentication with the one collected during the initial activation of the feature.

Signica's MobileID Face Authentication is never stored on the user's phone.

Face Authentication supports a variety of use cases, including account recovery, resetting second authentication factors, and authorizing high-value transactions.