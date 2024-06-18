UneeQ Expands Digital Human Technology

UneeQ, a digital human technology company, has updated its platform to help companies deploy digital humans at scale.

Keyupgrades to the platform include the following:

"UneeQ is setting a new industry standard," said Tyler Merritt, field chief technology officer of UneeQ, in a statement. "The web as we know it is poised to evolve with interactive conversational intelligence services that embody an organizatio's brand. Digital humans are at the forefront of that transformation. Through intelligent perception, cognitive thinking, personalized responses, and emotive interaction, they instill an emotional connection, driving engagement and brand loyalty."