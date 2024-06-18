MadCap Software Launches Publish to Syndicate and CCMS-Central Connector

MadCap Software, a provider of multichannel content authoring, management, and publishing, today launched Publish to Syndicate in MadCap Flare 2024 and CCMS-Central Connector in MadCap IXIA CCMS 7.1.

Publish to Syndicate enables teams to collaborate on technical and learning content and maximize content reuse. The new feature allows users o fMadCap Flare technical authoring software to publish content directly to Xyleme Syndicate, an enterprise-level learning content management system within the MadCap Software product ecosystem. Madcap acquired Xyleme earlier this year.

With access to the Xyleme Syndicate cloud-based content delivery platform, technical authors and users of MadCap Flare can obtain the following benefits:

Advanced search and content filtering.

APIs and a headless content repository that allow for seamless integration with other systems and applications, facilitating content reuse and distribution across channels.

Role-based permissions and content governance for granular control over access permissions and features for output versioning and scheduled activation/deactivation dates.

Enhanced analytics for tracking user interactions and content performance.

Robust compliance support through the built-in learning record store (LRS) in Xyleme Syndicate.

The CCMS-Central Connector serves as a bridge between structured content creation and cloud-based content management and delivery platforms, connecting MadCap IXIA CCMS with MadCap Central.

MadCap IXIA CCMS is an end-to-end CCMS for producing and managing highly structured technical documentation that complies with the Darwin Information Type Architecture (DITA) standard. Using the new CCMS-Central Connector available with version 7.1, customers can now integrate MadCap IXIA CCMS with MadCap Central to take advantage of its extensive capabilities for hosting, branding, and publishing content, along with real-time content analytics.

Other benefits of CCMS-Central Connector include the following:

Secure, flexible content hosting.

Simplified branding that allows content creators to modify layouts, apply styles, and preview changes in real time while consistently reflecting brand identity.

Streamlined publishing that allows content authors to configure output generators, synchronize templates, and use the what-you-see-is-what-you-get (WYSIWYG) branding editor to customize outputs.

Advanced analytics and security for insights into content usage, personalize domain names, and mitigate security concerns.