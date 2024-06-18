AppsFlyer Partners with AWS on Data Collaboration Platform
AppsFlyer has expanded its AppsFlyer Data Collaboration Platform (DCP) through an integration with AWS Clean Rooms from Amazon Web Services (AWS) for audience analysis and targeting,
By integrating AWS Clean Rooms, companies that use the AppsFlyer DCP will be able to index their audiences and target the most relevant cohorts on the commerce media network without data movement from AppsFlyer's DCP. This integration allows AppsFlyer DCP advertisers to allocate their budgets more efficiently across their media strategy, maximizing the return on their marketing investments.
"At AppsFlyer, we are committed to providing our customers with cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth while prioritizing privacy and security," said Edik Mitelman, general manager of Privacy Cloud at AppsFlyer, in a statement. "By combining the shared power of AWS Clean Rooms and the AppsFlyer Data Collaboration Platform, which includes our award-winning Data Clean Room, we enable turnkey offerings that empower our global customer base to grow their user base and better personalize their interactions with their customers in a privacy-centric and business-friendly environment."
"AWS Clean Rooms is a privacy-enhanced data collaboration service that allows companies to analyze and collaborate on collective datasets from multiple owners without having to share underlying data with each other," said Adam Solomon, global head of business development for AWS Clean Rooms and AWS Entity Resolution at AWS, in a statement. "By integrating this technology, AppsFlyer is enabling its buy- and sell-side customers to unlock and take action on new insights that drive collective business outcomes while ensuring the highest levels of data privacy."