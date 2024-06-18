AppsFlyer Partners with AWS on Data Collaboration Platform

AppsFlyer has expanded its AppsFlyer Data Collaboration Platform (DCP) through an integration with AWS Clean Rooms from Amazon Web Services (AWS) for audience analysis and targeting,

By integrating AWS Clean Rooms, companies that use the AppsFlyer DCP will be able to index their audiences and target the most relevant cohorts on the commerce media network without data movement from AppsFlyer's DCP. This integration allows AppsFlyer DCP advertisers to allocate their budgets more efficiently across their media strategy, maximizing the return on their marketing investments.