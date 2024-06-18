LoopMe Launches Audience and Measurement Platform

LoopMe, a provider of advertising performance measurement solutions, has launched its Audience and Measurement platform (AMP), bringing together its PurchaseLoop Audiences solution with its measurement solutions tool.

AMP enables users to run stand-alone measurement campaigns, generate new audiences from custom survey questions, and select data from LoopMe's data management platform to build and export audiences to their preferred demand-side platforms.

Advertisers can harness AMP to create custom audiences directly from survey data, which is then scaled via LoopMe’s artificial intelligence. Exclusive targeting segments can also be used and activated across any platform. From there, measurement and optimization tools allow for tracking of incremental brand-lift and conversions for campaigns of any size while allowing outcomes to be optimized through real-time data access. Finally the consumer and audience insights capabilities allow marketers to better understand consumers via deep demographic and behavioral profile data.