Thanx and Bite Partner to Enhance Guest Experiences in QSRs
Thanx, providers of a guest engagement and retention platform for restaurants, is partnering with Bite, a provider of kiosk solutions for fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, to streamline the ordering process and integrate loyalty into the kiosk ordering flow.
The Thanx and Bite partnership enables restaurants to deliver tailored experiences to loyalty members at kiosks. This integration ensures that customers' preferences and past interactions are recognized, allowing for relevant recommendations, promotions, and rewards. It also enables customers to access their rewards and benefits directly from the kiosk ordering interface. Guests approach the kiosk, build their orders, input their loyalty account details, and see applicable rewards. Purchases automatically link to customer accounts, earning them points through Thanx's card-linked loyalty technology.
"We recognize the growing importance of self-service kiosks in the quick-service and fast-casual restaurant industry," said Zach Goldstein, CEO of Thanx, in a statement. "Our partnership with Bite allows us to provide merchants with a solution that not only enhances operational efficiency but also ensures that loyalty programs remain central to the customer experience at every guest touchpoint."
"As more brands adopt omnichannel strategies, having a loyalty program that spans channels is critical to stay relevant and meet customer expectations," said Brandon Barton, CEO of Bite, in a statement. "By seamlessly integrating Thanx's cutting-edge loyalty capabilities into our industry-leading kiosk solution, we are providing merchants with a powerful tool to enhance customer engagement, drive repeat business, and foster long-term brand loyalty, all while increasing the average check. In today's competitive landscape, delivering a personalized and rewarding experience at every touchpoint is paramount, and this collaboration positions our customers at the forefront of this trend."