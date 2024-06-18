Thanx and Bite Partner to Enhance Guest Experiences in QSRs

Thanx, providers of a guest engagement and retention platform for restaurants, is partnering with Bite, a provider of kiosk solutions for fast-casual and quick-service restaurants, to streamline the ordering process and integrate loyalty into the kiosk ordering flow.

The Thanx and Bite partnership enables restaurants to deliver tailored experiences to loyalty members at kiosks. This integration ensures that customers' preferences and past interactions are recognized, allowing for relevant recommendations, promotions, and rewards. It also enables customers to access their rewards and benefits directly from the kiosk ordering interface. Guests approach the kiosk, build their orders, input their loyalty account details, and see applicable rewards. Purchases automatically link to customer accounts, earning them points through Thanx's card-linked loyalty technology.