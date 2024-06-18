ResponsiveAds Unveils Fluid Ad Creator with Creative Studio 4
ResponsiveAds, a provider of creative ad technpology, today launched Phase 1 of its Fluid Ad Creator as part of its creative automation tech suite, Creative Studio 4 (CS4).
Designed to improve the workflow of self-serve omnichannel digital ad creation, CS4's modern architecture supports ResponsiveAds' forthcoming artificial intelligence solutions. It consists of the new Fluid Ad Creator, Ad Export System, Rich-Media Ad Server, Proofing and Preview Page, Digital Asset Management, Template & Format System, and custom Showcase System. Creative Studio 4 complements other ResponsiveAds creative tech products and services, such as Creative Optimizer, Creative Analytics, Creative Marketplace, and Managed Service offerings.
Key features of the new release include the following:
- A web-based interface with Fluid Design 5-way slider.
- Time and motion optimization.
- Improved image and video loading.
- Upgraded animation timeline, with advanced tweening, pre-canned animations, event triggers, parallax effects, video integration and more;.
- Advanced components for design, including fully customizable video players, smart app canvases, dynamic carousels, font upload capabilities, and a trigger system for activating animations.
- More than 350 partner components and templates, including audio, augmented reality, playable ads, shoppable formats, multi-video carousels, and content articles.
"The advertising industry is presently undergoing big changes and disruptions around creativity and performance coupled with issues of data and privacy like never before. We wanted to rebuild from the ground up with a next-gen architecture to scale with the momentum of the evolving ad industry. The ability to have a performance-driven marketing creative built with speed and ease that will be personal and work omnichannel within display, social, digital [out-of-home- and [connected TV] is the dream we now have in sight," said Matthew Snyder, co-founder and CEO of ResponsiveAds, in a statement.