ResponsiveAds Unveils Fluid Ad Creator with Creative Studio 4

ResponsiveAds, a provider of creative ad technpology, today launched Phase 1 of its Fluid Ad Creator as part of its creative automation tech suite, Creative Studio 4 (CS4).

Designed to improve the workflow of self-serve omnichannel digital ad creation, CS4's modern architecture supports ResponsiveAds' forthcoming artificial intelligence solutions. It consists of the new Fluid Ad Creator, Ad Export System, Rich-Media Ad Server, Proofing and Preview Page, Digital Asset Management, Template & Format System, and custom Showcase System. Creative Studio 4 complements other ResponsiveAds creative tech products and services, such as Creative Optimizer, Creative Analytics, Creative Marketplace, and Managed Service offerings.

Key features of the new release include the following:

A web-based interface with Fluid Design 5-way slider.

Time and motion optimization.

Improved image and video loading.

Upgraded animation timeline, with advanced tweening, pre-canned animations, event triggers, parallax effects, video integration and more;.

Advanced components for design, including fully customizable video players, smart app canvases, dynamic carousels, font upload capabilities, and a trigger system for activating animations.

More than 350 partner components and templates, including audio, augmented reality, playable ads, shoppable formats, multi-video carousels, and content articles.