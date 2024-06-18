Seismic Launches Spring/Summer 2024 Product Release

Seismic, a sales enablement solutions provider, has launched its Spring/Summer 2024 Product Release with several AI-powered tools.

Seismic's Spring/Summer 2024 Product Release includes the following new capabilities:

"Sellers who are not prepared to maximize every window of opportunity in the sales cycle will fall flat. That's why our latest product release arms them with the capabilities and resources they need to win," said Krish Mantripragada, chief product officer of Seismic, in a statement. "We're particularly excited about the launch of Aura Copilot after a series of pilot programs, which were met with high demand and participation from our customers. Our customers are eager to utilize generative AI across their enablement efforts, and we're thrilled with the feedback we've received at this stage."