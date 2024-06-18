Zuora to Acquire Sub(x)

Zuora, a monetization suite provider, is acquiring Sub(x), providers of technology for digital publishing and media companies, for an undisclosed amount.

With this acquisition, Sub(x) will transform Zuora's paywall offering into an artificial intelligence-powered paywall solution to gain deeper insights into subscriber behavior, constantly optimizing how offers are presented to maximize acquisition and retention.

Sub(x)'s AI uses reinforcement learning powered by first-party data, dynamically adjusts access and recommendations based on changing subscriber actions, and helps users discover valuable audience patterns and better understand which offerings are driving subscription revenue and conversions .

"Sub(x) adds a cutting-edge AI layer to Zuora, empowering our customers to constantly learn, present the right offers and continue to engage subscribers as preferences change over time," said Tien Tzuo, founder and CEO of Zuora, in a statement. "Welcoming Sub(x) to the Zuora team immediately expands our holistic solution for media companies while accelerating the pace of our AI innovation across Zuora's monetization suite." "Publishers need the ability to drive speed over rigid planning, power data-driven decisions at scale, and achieve continuous improvement over static goals for rapidly changing audience behaviors," said Jonathan Harris, founder and CEO of Sub(x), in a statement. "Joining Zuora will give companies new agility to harness AI and monetize across their businesses."

Sub(x) is an established Zuora partner with an integrated solution in use by joint customers. After closing, Sub(x) will be available as a Zephr module within the Zuora product suite.