GroupM Partners with Incremental

GroupM, WPP's media investment group, has partnered with Incremental, a provider of neutral retail media solutions, expanding GroupM's integrated commerce media offering by incorporating Incremental's retail media forecasting, planning, and measurement capabilities into Open Media Studio, the end-to-end media delivery platform built by Choreograph and available to GroupM teams as part of WPP Open.

The strategic alignment between the two companies will provide GroupM clients with access to new and exclusive artificial intelligence-driven planning, optimization, and analytics intelligence for retail media. Integrated into Open Media Studio, these new capabilities allow GroupM's client teams to plan and manage retail media alongside other digital media.

Through this partnership, GroupM clients can now compare, plan, and optimize the effectiveness of their campaigns across both retail and non-retail media networks.

"Planning and measuring retail media comes with more complexity than other digital channels," said Samantha Bukowski, global head of commerce at GroupM, in a statement. "By bringing Incremental's best-in-class retail media capabilities into Open Media Studio, our clients can maximize their retail investments with consistent measurement methodologies, rooted in true incrementality. Our partnership allows advertisers to plan holistically with the required specificity for retail while also considering their total investments across channels."

The new co-engineered retail media solutions provide the following:

AI-driven retail media planning based on predicted incremental retail sales and circumventing non-standardized retail attribution. They can plan and forecast media performance across retail networks while placing retail alongside non-retail media.

Retail media optimization, integrating real-time sales data directly from advertisers' seats with retail media networks into Open Media Studio's suite of capabilities to enable AI-powered optimization of in-flight campaigns.

Retail media analytics, putting Incremental and Choreograph’s neutral retail media measurement capabilities directly into Open Media Studio’s reporting and measurement suite. Advertisers will gain access to daily incrementality data.