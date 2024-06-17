Mozilla Acquires Anonym

Internet company Mozilla has acquired Anonym, a digital advertising company, for an undisclosed amount.

By securely combining encrypted data sets from platforms and advertisers, Anonym enables scalable, privacy-safe measurement and optimization of advertiser campaigns. Data sets are matched in a highly secure environment.

"This acquisition marks a significant step in addressing the urgent need for privacy-preserving advertising solutions. By combining Mozilla's scale and trusted reputation with Anonym's cutting-edge technology, we can enhance user privacy and advertising effectiveness, leveling the playing field for all stakeholders," Laura Chambers, CEO of Mozilla, wrote in a blog post. "As we integrate Anonym into the Mozilla family, we are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings...Together, we are poised to lead the industry toward a future where privacy and effective advertising go hand in hand, supporting a free and open internet."