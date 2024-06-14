DoubleVerify Extends Partnership with Pinterest

DoubleVerify, providers of a platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has expanded its partnership with Pinterest to offer brand safety and suitability measurement and help advertisers authenticate campaign quality and protect brand reputation.

"We're thrilled to bring DV's brand safety and suitability measurement to Pinterest, ensuring campaigns meet top media quality standards while maximizing advertiser performance," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV's advanced AI-driven classification technology allows advertisers to align their brand promotion with appropriate and suitable content, maximizing transparency, effectiveness, and confidence in their digital investments."

With this release, Pinterest advertisers will gain brand reputation insights, showing whether Pinterest in-feed display and video ad placements align with non-objectionable and suitable content.

DV Universal Content Intelligence, the company's classification engine, powers its brand safety and suitability solution. Usng advanced artificial intelligence, it analyzes all key content types, including video, image, audio, speech, text, and link elements. Companies can access their measurement data and insights through DV Pinnacle, the company's unified service and analytics reporting platform, to monitor and optimize Pinterest ads campaigns.