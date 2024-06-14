Akkio Launches Agency Data LLM

Akkio, providers of a data platform for advertising agencies, has launched Agency Data LLM (AD LLM), a large language model for advertising analytics.

Akkio's Agency Data LLM enables agency teams to chat with campaign data to build audiences, uncover actionable insights, and create charts and dashboards.

"Agencies have tons of data, but tapping that data for answers is hard. We built this model to solve that problem," said Akkio's co-founder and CEO, Jon Reilly, in a statement. "Now anyone in an agency can get value from their data quickly and reliably simply by asking it questions. It's a step change in efficiency."

The AD LLM system uses Akkio's Generative Knowledge Graph, which maps the relationships in data and identifies and notes issues with the data where applicable. It has a retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) AI architecture and integrates advanced language models, vector databases, prompt engineering, and query parsing.

Akkio's platform was trained to learn common analyst and media team queries used to build and monitor campaigns. AD LLM connects directly to popular ad data sources, including Google Ads and Meta, and data warehouses such as Snowflake and Google BigQuery. The dashboard can be used internally for collaboration or externally with clients for reporting.