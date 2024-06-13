RingCentral Launches RingSense for Sales 2.0

RingCentral today rolled out significant updates to its RingSense for Sales platform, including an artificial intelligence-powered coaching dashboard, integration into Microsoft Teams, and expanded CRM compatibility.

The new AI-powered coaching tools and calls review dashboard uses AI insights to help managers set precise coaching goals and pinpoint crucial opportunities for impactful interactions. Automated AI scorecards accelerate the feedback loop.

With the Microsoft Teams integration, RingSense now captures and integrates conversation data from Microsoft Teams.Other CRM integrations include Zendesk, Zoho, and Bullhorn, enriching the understanding of customer engagement within the sales process. By directly linking conversational insights to CRM records, sales teams gain a transparent view into customer interactions and sales pipeline dynamics.

RingCentral also expanded its global reach and multilingual support with new Spanish transcription capabilities and compliance with U.K. data residency regulations.