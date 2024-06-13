Contentsquare Launches Experience Intelligence Platform

Contentsquare, a provider of digital analytics, today introduced its new Experience Intelligence platform, connecting Digital Experience Analytics (DXA), Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM), Product Analytics (PA), and Voice of Customer (VoC).

The platform, which was announced as part of Contentsquare's Summer release, allows teams to connect previously separate data sources for a complete understanding of customers and their journeys. The company has also integrated practical artificial intelligenceI throughout its platform.

Contentsquare also announced it has added native, AI-powered VOC to its platform to enrich user behavior insights, collect and validate feedback with replay sessions, quantify issues, and prioritize improvements.

"Delivering experiences that people love is hard. Siloed analytics platforms and data complexity mean companies are struggling to really understand end-to-end customer journeys," said Lucie Buisson, chief product officer of Contentsquare, in a statement. "By integrating all the main analytics categories into one platform, we're making it easier for teams to understand their customers' experience and act faster to delight and retain them."

With this release, teams will get the following:

Greater visibility into the end-to-end customer journey, both offline and online, across devices, from acquisition to retention and throughout the customer lifetime thanks to the integration of Product Analytics.

Native, AI-powered VoC addition to the platform, allowing teams to launch surveys in seconds and get feedback in minutes.

The integration of quantitative and qualitative data via the newly-added VoC survey and feedback capabilities to connect online user behavior with direct customer feedback.

Improved collaboration, efficiency, and impact across teams, thanks to a single source of truth for customer sentiment and digital performance.

Contentsquare has also integrated AI-powered insights across its platform to streamline CX analysis and provide smarter insights with less effort. New updates include the following: