Bold Commerce Unveils Upsell and Cross-Sell Capabilities Bold Subscriptions for Shopify Checkout

Bold Commerce, an e-commerce technology company, today introduced upsell and cross-sell capabilities for Bold Subscriptions for Shopify Checkout through an integration with Bold Upsell.

Now, companies on Shopify can use Bold's subscription and upsell applications together to convert more one-time purchases into subscriptions and increase average order value (AOV) by introducing product upsells and cross-sells across subscribers' journeys.

Bold Subscriptions users that build, launch, and scale recurring subscriptions with the solution can now also use Bold Upsell to upsell and cross-sell relevant products to subscribers, at the right time and right place.

Bold Subscriptions' upsell and cross-sell opportunities for companies on Shopify now include the following:

Subscription Upsells that remind shoppers how much they'd save if they subscribed, how easy it is to manage a subscription, and other benefits that might come with being a subscriber.

Express Add-ons, so subscribers can add any product to their subscription with a single click.

One-click upsell offers within the Customer Portal.

Subscription Email Upsells with suggested add-ons each month that they can then add as a one-time purchase or as part of their recurring subscriptions,

Convertible Subscriptions, so c ustomers can subscribe to one product the first month, then automatically convert to a different product the next month, and so on.

"Our business was built on the power of upselling, which gives us unique expertise to reimagine how brands can leverage upsell and cross-sell opportunities in new ways to increase average order value and grow revenue," said Jay Myers, co-founder of Bold Commerce, in a statement. "Bold is taking brands' subscription programs to the next level by introducing these new capabilities so they can convert more one-time shoppers to subscribers and introduce subscribers to new and relevant products."

Customers also gain the flexibility and control to pause, edit, skip, or swap their upcoming or prepaid subscriptions and manage their subscriptions with passwordless login.