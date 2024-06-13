Fast Simon Launches Personalization AI Embeddings

Fast Simon, a provider of shopping optimization solutions for e-commerce, today introduced Personalization AI Embeddings to improve shopper experience and conversion on e-commerce sites.

Personalization AI Embeddings codify the shopper's journey by creating vectors that feed Fast Simon's artificial intelligence model. Using these vectors, the AI model predicts what the shopper wants to deliver more relevant product recommendations, personalized search results, and personalized collections.

Personalization AI Embeddings leverage complex logic and multiple AI inputs,;including color, category, image matching, text descriptions, customer activity, and location, to improve shopper experience and increase conversions for e-commerce merchants.

Context-sensitive recommendations are based on customers' actions and where the recommendation is made. Recommendations can be narrowed based on affinities, including color, category and more, to improve relevancy and conversions. Multimodal AI inputs, including categories, text, and images, are considered when recommending a product.