Intuit Mailchimp Previews AI-Powered Revenue Intelligence

Intuit today previewed its new Mailchimp revenue intelligence (RI) technology, a system of always-on predictive and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) models for marketers.

Building on the launch of Intuit Assist last year, Mailchimp's revenue intelligence will soon deploy Intuit's relevant data through AI technology to benchmark customers' marketing against billions of industry-specific financial inputs from Intuit QuickBooks and marketing performance data points, recommend the right time to target customers, and generate more personalized content.

"Predicting what will spur different customers to explore, to spend, and stay loyal remains one of the most complicated challenges for marketers and, simultaneously, one of their biggest growth opportunities," said Rania Succar, senior vice president and general manager of Mailchimp, in a statement. "By building on our AI-driven innovations within Intuit's data-rich platform, our customers can make smarter, more integrated business decisions that simultaneously grow their customer base and put more money in their pockets."

Mailchimp's new RI system will integrate seamlessly with marketers' daily workflows, turning more than 60 petabytes of user interactions across the Intuit ecosystem into tools that can create personalized action plans.

RI will recommend segments of onboarded and existing customers for marketers to target by predicting their conversion rates and potential revenue opportunity, anticipating when they're ready to buy, and then generating branded email and SMS content to target those customers. Its marketing funnel will give marketers a bird's-eye view of their segmented customer bases, with categories like potential customers, new customers, repeat customers, and VIPs, organized by revenue estimates and predicted lifetime value. It will also help marketers engage new customers for repeat purchases using predictive models to show marketers when to send an email or text message and generate multichannel automations to dynamically predict the ideal time to remarket to customers based on the typical buying window for their industry.

Also included is an improved brand kit that includes voice, tone, imagery, and logo.