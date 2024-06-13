GroupBy Adds Features for Command Center

GroupBy, a provider of search and product discovery solutions, has released a suite of groundbreaking advancements for merchandising teams, integrated seamlessly within GroupBy's Command Center platform.

GroupBy's Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Vertex AI provides retailers optimization and manual control over the digital shopping experience. The latest innovations leverage artificial intelligence for streamlined campaign creation to automated insights and actions, campaign building, data management, and merchandising tasks.

Product Pinning grants granular control over product placement within search results. A complete overhaul of the recall functionality offers product ID-based building and advanced attribute and product inclusion/exclusion. The completely revamped ranking system, formerly known as Boost and Bury, provides clear labeling for configuration of product order within search results. The Pipeline Health Dashboard surfaces insights into event flow, empowering teams to proactively ensure the health of AI training data for optimal performance.