SAP Emarsys Adds AI Capabilities in June Product Release

SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement today launched its June 2024 product release, featuring a host of omnichannel additions, enterprise enhancements, and artificial intelligence-infused features.

The updates include the following:

AI Subject Line Generator powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT-4, which enables marketers to generate unique, context-specific subject lines that factor in language preferences, natural language prompts, and the desired level of creativity directly within the users' email editor.

AI Preheader Generator, empowering marketers to create engaging email preheaders that reflect the context of the email, chosen subject line, user prompts, and settings.

AI Product Finder, to help marketers find and insert specific products across their marketing campaigns using keywords and heuristics to search and map product catalog fields to the content template.

AI Segment Generator, to generate a human-readable description of existing segments, distilling hundreds of potential criteria, logic and operators to aid comprehension and improve searchability. It can also be reverse engineered, turning natural language prompts into new segments.

"Responsible, relevant, and reliable AI has been part of SAP Emarsys' DNA for well over a decade. We've always been a data-driven platform to empower marketers' intelligence," said Kelsey Jones, global head of product marketing at SAP Emarsys, in a statement. "With that in mind, we're constantly innovating to push the boundaries of the tools available to marketers so they can responsibly deliver innovations that make a crucial difference in fostering true loyalty in a highly competitive, fast-paced global marketplace."

Beyond AI, the SAP Emarsys platform has been updated with channels and features that connect additional data sources, enhance marketer intelligence, and enable cohesive integration with key collaborators and technology partners. These include integrations with Google Analytics,WhatsApp conversational messaging, and;LinkedIn Ads and the following features: