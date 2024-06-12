Outreach Adds AI-Powered Sales Guidance Capabilities

Outreach, a sales execution patform provider, today released a suite of artificial intelligence-powered capabilities to help sales and revenue leaders provide clear guidance, feedback, and coaching to sellers and teams.

The new functionality and insights empower sales and revenue leaders to guide teams, uplevel coaching, and tie seller activities directly to revenue impact. It covers aspects of the sales process like prospecting, messaging, and meeting management.

Key capabilities include the following:

The Pipeline Generation Report, which highlights activities that will yield the most significant impact on sales pipeline generation (such as outbound calls and adding prospects to a sequence), allowing managers to steer teams to take those actions.

The Sequence Engagement Score, which provides ongoing evaluation of messaging effectiveness and prospecting strategies.

Custom Topics and Coaching Cards in Kaia, which deliver deep insights into each rep's interactions with buyers, pinpointing areas for improvement. The Coach Card Report tracks the implementation and impact of coaching efforts to ensure progress is measured and adjusted as needed.

Smart Deal Assist, which allows managers to ask questions of Outreach's AI engine and identify pitfalls and gaps in deal progression.

The Sales Execution Report, which delivers insights into how sales activities (such as emails or sequences) contribute to revenue generation.