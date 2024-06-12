Qualitative Intelligence Launches VoxQI
Consumer insights and personalization platform provider Qualitative Intelligence (QI) today unveiled VoxQI with social sentiment analysis and brand risk management capabilities powered by NEC's Semantic Model Technology.
QI's Voice of Customer AI SaaS solution, VoxQI, can identify and analyze hundreds of multichannel videos, images, and texts in minutes, empowering brands to predict audience responses while minimizing compliance and social risk.
With QI's AI-powered platform, companies can test content and messages in real time, analyze sentiment at scale, and forecast risks. The SaaS platform uses Voice of Customer AI to analyze anonymous data from past and current campaigns, customer reviews, real-time social trends, compliance and brand voice to create digital clones of target customers. The digital clones are then used to test marketing concepts and optimize messaging, streamlining the process and significantly reducing the financial risks associated with marketing campaigns.
"Traditional testing and monitoring tools and methods are falling short, exposing even well-established brands to the risks of backlash from poorly received campaigns. The need for rapid and accurate social sentiment analysis is clear," said J.D. Rico, CEO of QI, in a statement. "Our partnership with NEC X is focused on developing and optimizing advanced AI and [natural language processing] technologies for sentiment analysis. This collaboration aims to provide brands with the tools to navigate online sentiment effectively, ensuring their reputation and creative integrity are protected. With QI, we're moving toward a future where brands can engage with their audiences confidently, backed by precise and insightful technology."
"QI is empowering brands and advertisers to be bold and creative without risking their perception. In today's marketplace, where a single ad can shift public favor, this technology is indispensable," said Shintaro Matsumoto, president and CEO of NEC X, in a statement. "This collaboration showcases the powerful technological synergies we foster at NEC X. We're proud to support QI and are excited to see them achieve new heights."