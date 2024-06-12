Qualitative Intelligence Launches VoxQI

Consumer insights and personalization platform provider Qualitative Intelligence (QI) today unveiled VoxQI with social sentiment analysis and brand risk management capabilities powered by NEC's Semantic Model Technology.

QI's Voice of Customer AI SaaS solution, VoxQI, can identify and analyze hundreds of multichannel videos, images, and texts in minutes, empowering brands to predict audience responses while minimizing compliance and social risk.

With QI's AI-powered platform, companies can test content and messages in real time, analyze sentiment at scale, and forecast risks. The SaaS platform uses Voice of Customer AI to analyze anonymous data from past and current campaigns, customer reviews, real-time social trends, compliance and brand voice to create digital clones of target customers. The digital clones are then used to test marketing concepts and optimize messaging, streamlining the process and significantly reducing the financial risks associated with marketing campaigns.