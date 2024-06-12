DoubleVerify Partners with Reddit

DoubleVerify, a provider of digital media measurement, data, and analytics, has released its comprehensive media authentication offering on Reddit.

This release makes available to Reddit advertisers the DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric that offers advertisers an additional layer of trusted, third-party transparency into campaign delivery in a brand-suitable environment, within the intended geography on their Reddit ads.

DV's brand safety and suitability measurement extends to Reddit In-Feed and Conversation environments. DV classifies in-feed content directly above and below ads. For Reddit Conversation placements, a unique advertising format that integrates brand messages with community discussions, DV classifies content directly above the ad.

"We're excited to partner with Reddit to help campaigns on Reddit meet key media quality criteria while driving impact and performance for advertisers," said Mark Zagorski, CEO of DoubleVerify, in a statement. "DV's mission is to help brands safely optimize digital investments to drive better business outcomes. To accomplish this, it’s essential we verify everywhere key audiences consume media online, especially in fast growing user-generated content environments like Reddit." "Reddit's unique approach to content moderation harnesses the power of community, systems, and tools. This allows advertisers to focus on driving performance with confidence that their ads are appearing in environments that align with their brand values," said Reddit Chief Revenue Officer Harold Klaje, in a statement. "Third-party verification is also an important part of delivering this confidence, and we want to ensure our clients have the tools they need to feel great about their investment in Reddit. We're excited to bring our advertisers an added layer of transparency with this additional investment in our brand safety solutions via a best-in-class partner, DoubleVerify."

DV introduced its viewability and invalid traffic solutions on Reddit late last year. This release provides advertisers with access to additional brand safety and suitability measurement, in-geo authentication and DV Authentic Ad reporting. Advertisers can activate DV measurement solutions across all formats, including image ads, video ads, free-form ads (text) and carousel ads.