Bloomreach Offers Loomi Search+

Bloomreach, an e-commerce personalization platform provider, has launched Loomi Search+, an artificial intelligence-powered e-commerce search engine that maximizes revenue potential from longer search queries.

Loomi Search+ combines Bloomreach's semantic technology and proprietary data with model intelligence from Google Cloud. It returns precise results and broad recall sets for complex searches.

A premium extension of Bloomreach's Loomi Search technology, it takes the results delivered by Loomi Search's semantic keyword engine and fuses them with a wider recall set of similar products, driven by LLM-powered vectors from Google Cloud Vertex AI. The result is a search engine that understands long or nuanced searches.