Talkdesk Adds GenAI Capabilities to Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud

Talkdesk, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology, has added generative artificial intelligence capabilities that power deeper self-service and agent-supported workflows for retailers. These enhancements are available on Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud, an AI-powered, out-of-the-box, customer service platform for retail, e-commerce, and consumer goods companies.

New pre-configured genAI-powered use cases available on Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail enable retailers to resolve common yet complex customer service scenarios through self-service. Consumers can manage and change individual items in large orders without canceling the full order. Via connection with location directories, customers receive personalized, contextual recommendations based on the best physical locations for their needs.

The Talkdesk Retail Experience Cloud now gives agents a live, real-time view of consumers' shopping carts to provide tailored, timely, and relevant service.

Talkdesk Autopilot for Retail leverages genAI to automate common customer inquiries related to orders, shipments, and deliveries. With deep and broad integration into retail systems, Talkdesk Autopilot allows retailers to provide hassle-free, round-the-clock, excellent self-service experiences to their customers.