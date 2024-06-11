fabric Launches Product Catalog

fabric, a commerce platform provider, today released Product Catalog to help retailers deliver product information to customers across any channel.

fabric Product Catalog offers retailers the following capabilities:

"At fabric, we built our platform to service digital channels. To do that, we took a clean sheet of paper to the product catalog and focused on providing retailers with the speed and flexibility to deliver the right product information to customers anywhere they show up. Our customers are already experiencing the benefits, including significantly enhancing shoppers' online shopping experience and ease-of-use for merchandisers," said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric, in a statement.