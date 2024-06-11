fabric Launches Product Catalog
fabric, a commerce platform provider, today released Product Catalog to help retailers deliver product information to customers across any channel.
fabric Product Catalog offers retailers the following capabilities:
- Centralized multi-source data integration to aggregate data from multiple sources into a centralized system, with hundreds of attributes, variants, automated rules, and merchandise across digital, social, or storefronts.
- A modern user experience for everrything from complex bundling to merchandising collections.
- Distributed updates available to any channel or system, with the ability to ingest up to a million SKUs and distribute more than a million SKU events per hour.
- The ability to expand with fabric's full platform of core commerce services that can be adopted individually, from pricing and promotions to inventory and orders.
"At fabric, we built our platform to service digital channels. To do that, we took a clean sheet of paper to the product catalog and focused on providing retailers with the speed and flexibility to deliver the right product information to customers anywhere they show up. Our customers are already experiencing the benefits, including significantly enhancing shoppers' online shopping experience and ease-of-use for merchandisers," said Mike Micucci, CEO of fabric, in a statement.