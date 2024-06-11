Sendbird Integrates with Shopify

Sendbird today launched an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for Shopify.

Powered by OpenAI's latest large language model (LLM), GPT-4.0 and now available in the Shopify App Store, Sendbird's no-code AI chatbot connects to merchant store data via Shopify's APIs, automatically adding to its knowledge base for answering frequently asked questions, making product recommendations, and providing support contact information. Merchants can customize and test their AI chatbots before deploying on their Shopify web store.

"The impact AI will have on the future of e-commerce and consumer purchasing habits is unquestionable," said John Kim, Sendbird's CEO and co-founder, in a statement. "Our goal with the new AI chatbot for Shopify is to level the playing field so that all merchants, regardless of technical expertise, can compete for customers using the latest LLM technology and no-code integration and automated AI chatbot training on store data."

The Sendbird AI chatbot for Shopify connects directly to store data, including product listings, business information, delivery times, return policies, store hours, contact details, shipping options, and payment methods. The bot can also connect customers to human agents for further assistance.