Yext to Acquire Hearsay Systems

Yext, providers of a digital presence platform for multi-location companies, will acquire Hearsay Systems, a provider of digital client engagement for financial services, for $125 million and up to an additional $95 million if certain performance targets are achieved.

The acquisition will combine Yext's digital presence management platform with Hearsay's engagement solutions across social media, websites, text, and voice to provide a single digital marketing platform to power the customer journey and convert prospects into loyal customers faster.

Combined with Yext's suite of products and AI technology, companies can access more channels in one platform and leverage consolidated analytics and recommendations to improve performance across channels.