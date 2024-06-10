Entrust Launches Citizen Identity Orchestration

Entrust, a provider of identity-centric security solutions for governments and businesses, today launched its Citizen Identity Orchestration solution to help governments deliver public services through secure digital identities.

"Once you establish the identity of an individual online and provide the right infrastructure to trust that identity, you can unlock unlimited possibilities to empower citizens and businesses by enhancing government services, making them more convenient, accessible and secure," said Tony Ball, president of payments and identity at Entrust, in a statement. "While there is broad consensus on the need to digitalize public services, citizen adoption still lags behind expectations, barring a few exceptions like Estonia. The Entrust solution can help address this challenge by augmenting the existing infrastructure for service delivery with seamless digital experiences, empowering citizens with more choices in how they interact with their government."

The Entrust Citizen Identity Orchestration solution includes the following:

Composable architecture for integration with existing infrastructure and workflows.

Total experience design for digital public services with mobile or web interfaces.

Artificial intelligence-driven fraud detection for identity verification, robust authentication, and PKI encryption for reliable service delivery.

Digital onboarding with AI-powered fraud detection for identity verification, seamless issuance of digital credentials, identity lifecycle management, and self-service digital channels on the web or mobile with multi-factor authentication to access government services.