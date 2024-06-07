Sprinklr Expands Partnership with Reddit

Sprinklr, provider of a unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform, and Reddit have expanded their partnership, resulting in an integration of Reddit's Data API and Advertising API with Sprinklr.

The Reddit Data API provides Sprinklr customers direct access to near-real-time public conversations on Reddit. This social listening partnership will show relevant Reddit posts and comments in Sprinklr's interactive customer dashboard. By combining Sprinklr's analytics with Reddit's archive of constantly-updated human conversation, businesses now have access to enhanced feedback and sentiment, trends, and competitive insights to better understand customers, brand reputation, and business growth.

As Reddit's first advertising API partner, Sprinklr customers can access the full Reddit advertising suite and integrate Reddit into their advertising strategies and campaigns. Enhanced data and insights via the Sprinklr Data API integration can also help inform advertising strategies to reach intended audiences on Reddit.